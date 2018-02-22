Revealed: Three Napoli players Sarri can bring to Chelsea
26 May at 13:30Reports from Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport report that Maurizio Sarri will look to make a move for three Napoli stars once the Italian takes over the role of the Chelsea manager.
Sarri's role at Napoli has been taken over by former Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain boss Carlo Ancelotti and the former Empoli boss Sarri has drawn links with Chelsea, with a move to Stamford Bridge now seemingly imminent.
Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Sarri has already identified three Napoli players that he would want to sign once he takes over at Chelsea.
The first is central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has previously drawn links with the Blues as well. It is said that Sarri really likes Koulibaly and the player is valued at about 80 to 90 million euros by the club and he has expressed his desire to stay at the Stadio San Paolo following Ancelotti's arrival.
The other two players happen to Elseid Hysaj and Piotr Zielinski, who have release clauses of 50 and 65 million euros respectively.If Chelsea shell out a collective fee of 115 million for both, Napoli will struggle to reject it.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
