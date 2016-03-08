Revealed: Two things Ronaldo does better than Messi this season
26 October at 22:20Today the CIES Football Observatory in Switzerland presented their exclusive report based on statistics conducted by OptaPro to evaluate each player and determine who prevails over who in each respective statistic. The research also brought a surprising showing regarding the two players regarded as the best players on the planet - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus attacker has a better percentage of successful passes (81 against 75%) and of recovered balls (19 against 16).
Both players are once again showing their enormous talent this season. After moving to Italy, Ronaldo has scored 5 goals and assisted the same amount for Juventus in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Messi is doing even better. The little Argentine has netted 12 goals in as many games, adding 6 assists to his tally. However, the Barcelona star is currently injured and is expected to return back to action in mid-November.
Go to comments