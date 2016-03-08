Revealed: What happened between Lotito and Inzaghi?
23 August at 13:00What exactly went on between the scenes at Lazio, with president Claudio Lotito being recorded having a furious phone conversation with Coach Simone Inzaghi?
CM’s Lazio correspondent , Luca Capriotti, can give us a fuller picture, explaining that this was a tense, if understandable, exchange between a president and his Coach.
It appears that Inzaghi wasn’t happy at having one of his physios be let go by the club, especially as the person in question was accused by Lotito of not towing the club line – the squad is precariously thin, as always – and be willing to pass doubtful players off as fit.
Recorded in Cortina as he was telling “Simone” [likely Inzaghi] that he was “always complaining”, Lotito made the identity of his interlocutor rather clear by telling him to “stick to coaching.”
Osteophath Contigliani resigned during the summer, while Berini, another member of the medical team, left during the second part of summer camp.
“I’ve told you before,” Lotito says about the subject, “I decide, not you, I’m telling you this in every possible way. I want to know who is not well, and who is fine, I don’t want someone to say, ‘Shut up, this guy is hurt.’”
The second part of the conversation involved Lotito telling his Coach that he has a “squad ten times better than the others.” Exactly who he is referring to is unclear, but frankly difficult to take seriously, even if discussing fellow European rivals or the average Serie A team.”
The obviously private conversation – Lotito was filmed outside a hotel in Cortina having the conversation – was likely posted by a pro-Roma account online, and is less an issue of journalism than a legal one. Lazio’s threats to take legal action have seen the original tweet be deleted.
This tension is normal for a club, this conversation was supposed to be private. There are problems at Lazio, that much is obvious, and now it is up to us to see what happens.
Go to comments