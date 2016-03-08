As learned by Calciomercato.com, Bonucci and Caldara will arrive in Italy tomorrow ahead of their respective medical tests. The former is currently in training with Juventus, but he's expected to take a flight back to Italy in the next 4-5 hours. As for Bonucci, he will also take a flight as soon as possible.

Gonzalo Higuain is already in Italy, currently training with Juventus in Turin. He's expected to arrive in Milan this evening, with possible medical tests already tomorrow, alternatively on Friday.

The contracts will reportedly be signed in the coming hours, according to Sky Italia.

Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara are in the USA for their respective teams ICC tour, and thus the defenders will have to fly back to Italy as Milan and Juventus have reached an agreement on the mega-deal.