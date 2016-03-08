According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport , the choice to hand Bonucci the armband was taken by the entire team, coach Max Allegri and the two directors closest to the team (Nedved and Paratici, meaning he had the full support from Juventus.

This was a well-thought decision by Juve as they intend to send a strong signal to the part of the fans that are yet to forgive Bonucci for his move to Milan. Therefore, the choice to have him the armband has a strong message, as fans will have to deal with the fact that Bonucci is indeed back in the team.

Leonardo Bonucci has returned to wear the captain's armband for Juventus, as he did this against Genoa last night. After a short spell at Milan, this was the first time he wore it since May 2017, when he captained the side against Torino.