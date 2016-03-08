Revealed: Why AC Milan summer signing is not in squad for Sampdoria game
27 October at 20:10Calciomercato exclusively understand that an injury issue has forced AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara out of the match-day squad against Sampdoria.
The rossoneri are currently 12th in the Serie A, with a game in hand on the other teams and the recent defeat to Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League piled on further pressure on Rino Gattuso. The next two games against Sampdoria and Genoa could be vital in deciding his future.
We exclusively understand that the reason why Caldara hasn't made it to the match-day squad is because he's sustained an injury recently.
The Italian has reported a problem in his right-calf recently and his injury will be evaluated in the next 48 hours. More investigations will be carried out to know the exact extent of Caldara's injury.
The summer signing from Juve has made just one appearance for the rossoneri so far this season, as he completed 90 minutes against Dudelange in the UEFA Europa League.
A win for Milan against Sampdoria could mean that they climb up into the top half of the table, depending on results elsewhere.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
