Revealed: Why Candreva refused Inter exit this summer
23 August at 09:20Antonio Candreva will be an Inter player this season, despite the Nerazzurri’s earnest attempts at getting rid of him, the Gazzetta dello Sport write.
Criticised for his lack of crossing accuracy and goals since joining the Milanese side, the former Lazio man is still well-liked for his work ethic and determination, but was seen as a possible pawn in a swap deal with Keita Balde of Monaco.
Trouble was, the Italian international wanted to stay and fight for his chance – Keita and Politano are his competition for a job that is still nobody’s – and also remain in Milan because his partner, Allegra, is pregnant.
Candreva’s determination to stay at the time of the possible Monaco deal made it clear to sporting director Ausilio that nothing could be done.
The Gazzetta also adds that the Italian wasn’t convinced about going out on loan. There’s something else: he had also helped Inter by changing his contract which, while not official, has already been sent to the Football League’s offices in Italy.
It was there to help the Nerazzurri balance the books with regards to Financial Fair Play.
Candreva and his errant crosses will remain at Inter, in the hope that he rediscovers some of his Lazio form…
