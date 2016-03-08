Revealed: Why Denis Suarez's move to AC Milan fell through before Arsenal switch
19 February at 10:15Today he is a new player of Unai Emery's Arsenal but Denis Suarez and AC Milan were really close. The former Barcelona man was a concrete idea for Leonardo and Maldini and Milan had deep contacts for the arrival of the Spaniard and also received the player's appreciation and willingness to move to the San Siro.
What happened? The problem was Barcelona which rejected the conditions set by Milan. Another loan, with the operation later being concluded with Arsenal with much higher figures, also guaranteeing the entire payment of the player's salary to which the Rossoneri did not agree.
Not only that: the commissions of Denis Suarez's agent also slowed down the deal. Milan had chosen to proceed with other operation's, despite the player's yes.
Now, if he convinces Arsenal, the London-based club will calmly decide to buy him out but should that not happen, an eye should be kept on Milan's interest even in the summer. Today it is too early to make predictions and the Gunners have the ace up their sleeve with the right of redemption but the feeling between Suarez and Milan is still there, and they were close in the past.
