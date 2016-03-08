Revealed: Why Man Utd target is yet to sign a new Juventus deal
19 October at 20:15Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, who was linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Man United this past summer, is yet to renew his contract with Juventus because of disagreements over wage.
The Brazilian left-back has come back to his very best this season, following a rather ordinary season last term. While Alex Sandro did struggle early on last season, he did improve with the passage of the season. So far this season, he has appeared eight times in the Serie A, assisting once too.
Corriere dello Sport state that Alex Sandro is yet to agree terms over a new deal with the bianconeri, despite talks already being held for the same between the two parties.
Juventus really want the left-back to sign the extension before the end of this season and while the player too is keen on extending his deal, the Old Lady are offering about 3 million euros a season, whereas the player currently is demanding for wages of 5 million euros a season.
Paris Saint-Germain did make two offers for the left-back this past summer, but both of them were pegged back by Juve, who were demanding a higher fee.
Alex Sandro's current deal runs out in the summer of 2020.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
