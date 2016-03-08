Revealed: Why Milinkovic-Savic to Milan fell through
06 October at 16:30An unexpected transfer that was apparently not that far from happening. According to several reports, Milan and Lazio were dealing for the transfer of Milinkovic-Savic last summer, but a deal was not reached between the parties.
Now, Il Messaggero as brought more details about the background of the negotiations between Claudio Lotito and Milan director Leonardo.
According to the Roma-based paper, the Rossoneri formulated a "leasing model" proposal to Lazio: 40 million cash, plus three instalments of 40 million up to 2021.
However, this offer was considered "not easily amortized to obtain a significant capital gain" by president Lotito and thus the transfer fell through.
The Serbian giant has meanwhile started off the season with Lazio. In 8 matches across all competitions, he netted one goal and assisted another.
There have been rumours linking the player especially to Spanish giants Real Madrid, who have immense spending power and would easily satisfy Lotito's demands.
