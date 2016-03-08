Ribery to Fiorentina is done: arrival scheduled for tomorrow

The French attacker will arrive in Florence tomorrow morning to undergo the medical examinations, before signing the contract that will keep him at the club until 2021.



In other words, Ribery is preparing for an adventure in Serie A after twelve seasons spent in the Bundesliga, where he won the league nine times, Champions League once and the Club World Cup once with Bayern Munich.

In 2007, he joined the German side after two seasons at Marseille. Ribery played 425 games, bagging 124 goals. An absolute champion, although he is at the end of his career, is thus set to join the Tuscan side.