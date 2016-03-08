Roadmap define for Bonaventura’s contract extension
02 October at 14:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s veteran midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura has returned from a lengthy injury layoff in the match against Torino, much to the delight of the fans.
Now, both the club and the player’s camp have decided a road map to discuss about the possible contract extension.
Player’s agent Mino Raiola and Milan’s representative met last week to discuss in detail about what they are looking to extend the player’s stay at the club.
It is believed that Milan’s representatives have informed the player’s agent that they would not want to lose him for free next summer whereas Raiola also shared player’s intention of staying at the San Siro.
In the latest turn of event, Milan’s Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban and Technical Director Paolo Maldini has hinted that they would like to extend Bonaventura’s contract for two years, but before that, they would like to observe his performance on the field.
On the other hand, Raiola’s main concern is regarding player’s annual salary of €2 million and he wants to make sure that the player will keep earning at least the same salary if he stays at Milan.
For now, patience is the key for all parties.
