Roberto Mancini: 'We'll have 4-5 changes against Finland'

Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini has confirmed that the Azzurri will make 4-5 changes in their European Championships qualifier against Finland later today.



The Azzurri came back from one goal down earlier in the week to beat Armenia 3-1 thanks to a brace from Andrea Bellotti. They play Finland in their next game later today.



Ahead of the game, Roberto Mancini was asked about what side he might field against the Scandanavian opponents.



He told Rai Sport: "I think that four to five changes will be safe. We need a bit cooler, then we'll see during the game. now, we have time to recover.



"Izzo and Acerbi in defense? Let's imagine, everything is possible. We have 22 players. Pellegrini instead of Barella perhaps, Sensi instead of Verratti the only sure thing.



"Attack? I could leave the same ones in Armenia or make one or two changes. We have two very long trips, a tiring match and two days of recovery. Yesterday we had a muscle problem with a player and today it has been solved. We need to assess their physical condition well because I believe there is enough to be done tonight."