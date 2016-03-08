Rocco Commisso on Juventus game: 'We will give our all, A Chiesa goal will be great'
14 September at 09:15New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has said that the side will give its all against Juventus and a goal from Federico Chiesa will be great.
Fiorentina made 13 summer signings and signed three players on transfer deadline day itself. Their start to the season hasn't been the best, as they lost 4-3 to Napoli in a thrilling game on the first day and then lost 2-1 to Genoa in the second game too.
Intercepted at the Florence airport by reporters, Rocco was talking to Sky Sports and said: I said I was coming back, we will have fun tomorrow. If we don't win, I don't come anymore. I expect a beautiful game, with respect for everyone. Our team will give everything."
"A goal from Federico Chiesa would be great, I saw him play in the National team against Finland, he went very well. I renew if he makes us win against Juve? Let's see, what I'll do I will know only in that case."
Juve visit the Stadio Artemio Franchi later today and their squad list had Emre Can on it, but no Mario Mandzukic.
