Rocco Commisso on Juventus game: 'We will give our all, A Chiesa goal will be great'

commisso, fiorentina, sciarpa, 2019
14 September at 09:15
New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has said that the side will give its all against Juventus and a goal from Federico Chiesa will be great.

Fiorentina made 13 summer signings and signed three players on transfer deadline day itself. Their start to the season hasn't been the best, as they lost 4-3 to Napoli in a thrilling game on the first day and then lost 2-1 to Genoa in the second game too.

Intercepted at the Florence airport by reporters, Rocco was talking to Sky Sports and said: I said I was coming back, we will have fun tomorrow. If we don't win, I don't come anymore. I expect a beautiful game, with respect for everyone. Our team will give everything."

"A goal from Federico Chiesa would be great, I saw him play in the National team against Finland, he went very well. I renew if he makes us win against Juve? Let's see, what I'll do I will know only in that case."

Juve visit the Stadio Artemio Franchi later today and their squad list had Emre Can on it, but no Mario Mandzukic.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.