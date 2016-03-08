Rocco Commisso wants to buy AC Milan, face competition from Ricketts family
25 June at 10:40Silvio Berlusconi sold AC Milan to Yonghong Li a little more than a year ago and the Rossoneri could now have a new owner, as per the reports.
As per the information gathered by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rocco Commisso wants to buy AC Milan and has now tabled an offer through Goldman Sachs. Rocco Commisso wants to buy all the shares of the club or leave just a minority share to Yonghong Li, who is the current owner of the Serie A club.
Rocco Commisso is now waiting for an answer soon, either by today or tomorrow. Rocco Commisso will face tough competition from the Ricketts family, who are also interested in buying the club from San Siro, which is AC Milan.
AC Milan’s current owners want to close the deal soon, even before the UEFA
announce their decision. There could be a possibility that AC Milan may not play in the European competition for two seasons and also pay a fine of 30 million euros.
