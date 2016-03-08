Roma-AC Milan player ratings as media praise Donnarumma and Zaniolo

04 February at 11:30
Roma and AC Milan shared the points yesterday at the Stadio Olimpico, with the Giallorossi perhaps deserving a bit more, considering the great performance of Di Francesco's men in a difficult period. Italian media took stock of the match and all the players' performances and came up with ratings for the players involved yesterday:

Gazzetta dello Sport:

Roma (4-2-3-1):Olsen 6; Karsdorp 6, Manolas 6,5, Fazio 5,5, Kolarov 5,5; De Rossi 6,5, Pellegrini 5,5; Schick 6,5, Zaniolo 7, Florenzi 6; Dzeko 6. Substitutes: El Shaarawy 6, Santon N/A, Kluivert N/A

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma 8; Calabria 6, Musacchio 5,5, Romagnoli 6,5, Rodriguez 6, Kessie 5,5, Bakayoko 5,5, Paqueta 6,5, Suso 5,5, Piatek 7, Calhanoglu 5. Substitutes: Castillejo N/A, Cutrone N/A, Laxalt N/A

Sky Sports:

Roma (4-2-3-1):Olsen 6; Karsdorp 6,5, Manolas 6,5, Fazio 6, Kolarov 6; De Rossi 6,5, Pellegrini 5,5; Schick 6, Zaniolo 7, Florenzi 5; Dzeko 6.5. Substitutes: El Shaarawy 5.5, Santon N/A, Kluivert N/A

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma 7.5; Calabria 6.5, Musacchio 5, Romagnoli 6,5, Rodriguez 6, Kessie 5,5, Bakayoko 5,5, Paqueta 7, Suso 5, Piatek 7, Calhanoglu 6. Substitutes: Castillejo 6, Cutrone N/A, Laxalt 6

Here are Calciomercato.com's ratings from yesterday's match.

Comments

