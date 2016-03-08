Roma and Fiorentina plan new deal: Schick-Pezzella swap in sight

29 July at 17:30
Even though he probably won't play for Roma next season, Patrick Schick could stay in Italy. The striker, who is courted by Bayer Leverkusen and Dortmund in Germany, now has another opportunity on the table: Fiorentina.
 
In recent months, Roma and Fiorentina have talked about many players, obviously including Jordan Veretout who switched between the two sides. Karsdorp, Pezzella and Schick have also been discussed by the parties.
 
As the Giallorossi are looking for a defender, attention has been set on Pezzella, after their initial targets have proved hard to sign. Therefore, there is talk of a Pezzella-Schick, as both sides would benefit from the deal.
 
In the coming weeks, more updates are expected on the matter, though there is a willingness from both sides to make the deal ahead of the upcoming season. Previously, both Schick and Pezzella have been linked with AC Milan.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.