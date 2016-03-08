Roma and Fiorentina plan new deal: Schick-Pezzella swap in sight

In recent months, Roma and Fiorentina have talked about many players, obviously including Jordan Veretout who switched between the two sides. Karsdorp, Pezzella and Schick have also been discussed by the parties.

As the Giallorossi are looking for a defender, attention has been set on Pezzella, after their initial targets have proved hard to sign. Therefore, there is talk of a Pezzella-Schick, as both sides would benefit from the deal.

In the coming weeks, more updates are expected on the matter, though there is a willingness from both sides to make the deal ahead of the upcoming season. Previously, both Schick and Pezzella have been linked with AC Milan.