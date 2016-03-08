Roma and Leipzig close to agreement for Schick
23 August at 20:55Serie A giants Roma and German side Leipzig are now very close to finding an agreement for Patrik Schick.
Schick joined Roma from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017 after a move to Juventus failed for the Czech Republic star. Since coming to the Stadio Olimpico, he has failed to impress and has never established himself as a regular.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Leipzig is serious. The agreement for a loan with the right of redemption is approaching with Rome
The agreement between the two clubs is now very close.
The player's intermediaries at work during these hours. Schick from Saturday will speak, through his agents, with Leipzig to seek an economic agreement, study the general conditions of the offer and make a final decision.
Romano also claims that Roma see Nikola Kalinic as a potential replacement and are likely to make a move when Schick is moved on.
