Roma are interested in signing Napoli's Mertens: the details
07 January at 11:00Roma are hoping to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens this month, but the Belgian’s demands may cause the interest to fade, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi are looking for another strong goal scorer to work with Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko, who is currently their main outlet. Coach Paulo Fonseca is incredibly keen on the 32-year-old Belgian forward, whose contract expires with Napoli this June. Currently, he doesn’t appear to be close to signing a contract renewal with the Partenopei.
However, there is a problem, the report continues. Mertens wants a three-year contract with a salary of €4 million net per season plus bonuses, too much for the Roman club considering his age.
So far this season Mertens has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 22 appearances for Napoli, including netting five times in six Champions League appearances.
Apollo Heyes
