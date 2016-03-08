Roma, blitz in London for Alderweireld: the plan
30 July at 12:00As Fonseca continues to ask for a centre-back the Roma management is working hard to on transfer market to please their new manager. Today, the Giallorossi are expected to make one last try for Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld.
Pallotta's right man, Baldini, is currently in London and has already met with Spurs twice, though getting the same answer: €28m. This is deemed too high by Roma, since Aldeweireld's contract expires in 2020, looking to spend around €20m.
The player is willing to move to Italy, and Roma's offer of €3.5m per year until 2024 could convince him to push for the move. However, they are not the only side interested in the Belgian, as Man Utd also have probed the player.
In the event of yet another rejection by Tottenham, Roma will turn to other targets as Fonseca needs the defender by mid-August. Pezzella remains the easiest track, while Rugani is also on the Giallorossi's radar.
