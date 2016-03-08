Roma, blitz in London for Alderweireld: the plan

30 July at 12:00
As Fonseca continues to ask for a centre-back the Roma management is working hard to on transfer market to please their new manager. Today, the Giallorossi are expected to make one last try for Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld.

Pallotta's right man, Baldini, is currently in London and has already met with Spurs twice, though getting the same answer: €28m. This is deemed too high by Roma, since Aldeweireld's contract expires in 2020, looking to spend around €20m.

The player is willing to move to Italy, and Roma's offer of €3.5m per year until 2024 could convince him to push for the move. However, they are not the only side interested in the Belgian, as Man Utd also have probed the player.

In the event of yet another rejection by Tottenham, Roma will turn to other targets as Fonseca needs the defender by mid-August. Pezzella remains the easiest track, while Rugani is also on the Giallorossi's radar.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.