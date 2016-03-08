Roma boss Fonseca: 'Cristante and Veretout will play tomorrow..'
21 September at 15:15Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has confirmed that Bryan Cristante and Jordan Veretout will play for the club in their clash against Bologna tomorrow.
Roma have started their season on an indifferent note under Fonseca. They were held to a 3-3 draw by Genoa in their opening game, followed by a 1-1 draw against Lazio. They did win their last game, beating Sassuolo 4-2.
Ahead of the club's game against Bologna, Fonseca was talking in a press conference.
He said: "It will be a good test to understand our abilities. We face a motivated team, they are still unbeaten. They reflect the character of their coach, it will be complex."
"Thursday's race had different characteristics than others. Cristante and Veretout will play tomorrow, but it all depends on the game phase. Sometimes we only use one median, sometimes two."
On Henrikh Mkhitaryan, he said: "Physically he is well, he presented himself in excellent condition having already played with Arsenal. He has already done well, but the margins for improvement are considerable."
