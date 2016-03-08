Roma boss Fonseca: 'We want to go as far as possible in Europa League'
18 September at 14:45New Roma boss Paulo Fonseca believes that the club wants to go as far as it can in the UEFA Europa League.
The giallorossi failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season and are taking part in the Europa League this season. They've been placed in a group that has Borussia Monchengladbach, Basaksehir and Wolfsberger.
In the press conference ahead of the opener, Fonseca talked about the Europa League campaign and said: "It is an important competition for us. The first objective is to overcome the group, we then want to go as far as possible. We face it with ambition."
On what he can expect from the game against Basaksehir, Fonseca said: "I have to confess that I don't have particular memories of Under in that challenge also because my team had dominated. Istanbul has players of great experience and in recent years has always contended for the big Turkish title. It deserves maximum attention."
On the possible debut for Nikola Kalinic, the former Shakhtar boss said: "Kalinic is not at the top physically. I will give no indication of the rest."
