Serie A giants AS Roma have reportedly played a new offer for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi.The 23-year-old Berardi has become a very important player for the neroverdi over the last few seasons and Roma have drawn links with him . He appeared in 31 Serie A games last season, scoring four times and assisting twice.Corriere dello Sport report that Monchi has made a new offer for the Sassuolo man and it is a players plus cash deal.Roma are offering five million euros plus Nicolo Zaniolo and Mirko Antenucci in the possible deal, with the deal now close to agreement.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)