Roma close to reaching agreement for Sassuolo star
28 June at 10:25Serie A giants AS Roma have reportedly played a new offer for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi.
The 23-year-old Berardi has become a very important player for the neroverdi over the last few seasons and Roma have drawn links with him. He appeared in 31 Serie A games last season, scoring four times and assisting twice.
Corriere dello Sport report that Monchi has made a new offer for the Sassuolo man and it is a players plus cash deal.
Roma are offering five million euros plus Nicolo Zaniolo and Mirko Antenucci in the possible deal, with the deal now close to agreement.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
