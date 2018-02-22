Roma consider signing Bernard; here are the player's requests
10 May at 21:40According to the latest reports out of Italy, Roma are considering the opportunity of signing Bernard, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
The Brazilian midfielder, born in 1992, will leave Ukraine this summer on a free transfer, attracting interest from multiple clubs in Europa, including both Milan sides.
As reported by Corriere Della Sera, Bernard wants €10m upon signing the contract, while he's annual demand is €4m. On the face of it, an inexpensive deal for a player of his calibre, however, the €10m bonus could be a problem, as Roma perhaps will feel that this could be spent on someone else.
Bernard has featured in 29 games this season, playing as a left-winger. In total, he's found the back of the net ten times, while contributing to four goals. He also scored a sensational goal against Man City at home in the group stage of Champions League.
