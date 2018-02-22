The Brazilian midfielder, born in 1992, will leave Ukraine this summer on a free transfer, attracting interest from multiple clubs in Europa, including both Milan sides.

As reported by Corriere Della Sera, Bernard wants €10m upon signing the contract, while he's annual demand is €4m. On the face of it, an inexpensive deal for a player of his calibre, however, the €10m bonus could be a problem, as Roma perhaps will feel that this could be spent on someone else.

Bernard has featured in 29 games this season, playing as a left-winger. In total, he's found the back of the net ten times, while contributing to four goals. He also scored a sensational goal against Man City at home in the group stage of Champions League.