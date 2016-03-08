Roma, De Rossi rejects the accusations of trying to force Totti out of Roma

Daniele De Rossi has rejected the accusations that he wanted his former teammate Francesco Totti out of the club. Speaking to some friends, the now former captain of Roma returned to the investigation published yesterday by La Republicca on the problems inside the dressing room.

"There is nothing to be if not horrified. I should answer, I should give names and surnames. But it's no use, I'm not the type. But what are we talking about, what are we talking about? What poverty are we talking about...? I think the doubt comes only to the naïve. Don't offer me the role as deputy managing director, I do not want to open the dispute between myself and Roma. I did not do it when we only talked about football, I do not do it now. We are talking about science fiction; it is a very serious thing and I have nothing to do with it. I read the e-mail, there is no reference to me, to me against Francesco or Di Francesco or Monchi. We only talk about senators who do not like certain training methods."