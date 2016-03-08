"The club takes care of me, we'll talk about it in the latter stages of the season," said De Rossi on the matter during the club's US tour.

In fact, Roma have already told the midfielder that they are ready to extend his contract until 2020, in other words, one more year. The new contract would obviously be with a lower salary, currently earning around €3m per season.

The possible renewal would bring him down to €1.5m plus bonuses, for what could be his last season with the club. The will of all parties is to reach an agreement on the matter, and a meeting is expected before the winter break, as it would then only be six months left of his contract.