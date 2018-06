Roma star Bruno Peres has received offers from Turkey, with an exit from the giallorossi very likely this summer.Bruno Peres joined Roma from Torino in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 1 million euros, but could only appear 18 times in the Serie A for the club from the Italian capital, out of which only 15 were starts.A report from CalcioMercato states that while Bruno Peres was set to move back to Torino , he has taken a U-Turn and his head has been swayed by offers from Brazil and most recently from Turkey.Besiktas have shown keen interest in the full-back.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)