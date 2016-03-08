Roma defender receives offer from Turkey
24 June at 10:25Roma star Bruno Peres has received offers from Turkey, with an exit from the giallorossi very likely this summer.
Bruno Peres joined Roma from Torino in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 1 million euros, but could only appear 18 times in the Serie A for the club from the Italian capital, out of which only 15 were starts.
A report from CalcioMercato states that while Bruno Peres was set to move back to Torino, he has taken a U-Turn and his head has been swayed by offers from Brazil and most recently from Turkey.
Besiktas have shown keen interest in the full-back.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
