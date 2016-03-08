Roma defender hints at Barça, Real move: 'I'll leave on one condition'
20 October at 11:25Roma defender Kostas Manolas has revealed that he could consider leaving the giallorossi if Real Madrid or Barcelona come calling for him.
The Greek defender has been one of the Roma's most important players over the past few seasons ever since he arrived from Olympiakos in the summer of 2014 for a fee of 15 million euros. He has appeared in all eight of Roma's Serie A games this season, scoring once.
Manolas recently talked to Gazzetta dello Sport in a long interview and he was asked if he could stay at Roma forever. He revealed that he could consider leaving if Real Madrid or Barcelona came calling.
He said: "To remain forever in Rome? Well, if a team like Real or Barcelona arrived, apart from Totti who refused, there's no one who would not think about it.
"Then we should evaluate the conditions, because it is not easy for anyone to leave Roma, I assure you. I was pleased with the applause given by the fans of Real at the Bernabeu to thank the goal that eliminated Barcelona.
"I did not hear that but after that game, I received a lot of messages from the Madrid fans and I also saw a video about when they applauded me for the announcement of my name."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments