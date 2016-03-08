Roma desperate to sign Italian winger
15 July at 12:30Serie A giants Roma are reportedly desperate to sign Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi.
The Italian was a top Juventus target at one point but injuries troubled him until Berardi re-established him as a very good player over the last two seasons. Last season, the winger appeared 31 times in the Serie A, scoring four times and assiting twice.
Corriere dello Sport report that Eusebio di Francesco is desperate to sign the Italian this summer and feels that he is the missing piece in the giallorossi jigsaw at the moment.
The club from the Italian capital have already made ten signings this summer and are expected to make a few more of them till the time the window slams shut later next month.
Berardi is a top target for Roma and they have already drawn strong links with him.
