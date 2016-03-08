Roma, Dzeko didn't train today and in doubt for Inter game: the situation
03 December at 14:30Roma striker Edin Dzeko didn’t train with the Giallorossi today, causing fear at the club that the Bosnian striker will be unavailable for the Roman club’s league clash against Inter on Friday, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 33-year-old Bosnian striker is currently suffering from a fever and so didn’t attend today’s training session. The player himself is worried about his physical condition, but the club are hoping that he will be fully match fit in time for their key game against a strong Nerazzurri side on Friday evening.
Two other Roma players also missed squad training today, the report continues, Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert. The Dutchman has a left thigh injury and missed training completely today, whereas the 30-year-old Argentine forward trained separately due to a hip injury.
The Giallorossi are currently 5th in the league after 14 games and a win over the Nerazzurri on Friday could see them rise to 3rd place.
