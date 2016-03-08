Roma, Dzeko will snub West Ham and is desperate to sign for Inter

Roma striker Edin Dzeko is desperate to sign for Inter, and will turn down an offer from West Ham in order to push through a move to the Nerazzurri. Inter have reportedly put in an offer of €15 million for the Bosnian forward, but Roma feel that it is too far away from their valuation of him, which is said to be around the €25 million mark. West Ham were considered the favourites to sign Dzeko, but it now seems that he will snub their interest in order to force through a move to Inter.



Dzeko seems destined to be leaving the Giallorossi this summer, after spending 4 seasons with them, and with major question marks over the future of Mauro Icardi at Inter, they see Dzeko as the perfect option to lead the line for them next season. Inter are expected to attempt to use players to bridge the gap in valuations between the two sides, and the most likely option for Inter to include would be Radja Nainggolan, who has struggled to find his best form since his move from Roma to Inter last summer, and who has already spoken of his desire to return to Roma, much to the displeasure of the Inter fans. Joao Mario is another player that Inter could include in the deal, and while the clubs may still appear to be a long way out in their valuations of Dzeko, his desire to make the move suggests that this deal could well happen.