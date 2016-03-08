Roma, El Shaarawy one step away from Shanghai Shenhua

After some moments of hesitation at first, El Shaawary has spoken with the manager of the club, Quique Sánchez Flores, who managed to convince the Italian to believe in the project.

The club is also close to finding an agreement with the Chinese side, realising that it will be tough to extend El Shaarway's contract, which expires in 2020. In order to prevent losing him for free, therefore, they are open to a sale.

Petrachi asks for €20m for the player, while Shanghai are ready to offer €16m plus bonuses. Tomorrow, representatives of the Chinese club will meet Roma to try and find an agreement on the transfer.