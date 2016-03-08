Roma fans banned from next away game in Europe after Liverpool incidents
05 June at 16:21UEFA have revealed the official punishment handed to Roma for the incident that occurred in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool, which led to Liverpool supporter Sean Cox's injuries, still fighting for his life.
The disciplinary committee of UEFA has fined the club with €50k, while banning the Giallorossi fans for Roma's next away game in European competitions.
A further one-game ban has been deferred under a two-year probationary period. Therefore, if new accidents were to occur during this period, then a second ban will also be activated.
READ MORE: Real and Juve transfer blow as AC Milan star pens new deal
READ MORE: Real and Juve transfer blow as AC Milan star pens new deal
Uefa have banned AS Roma fans from their next away game in European competition following "disturbances" around their Champions League semi-final 1st leg at Anfield. A further one-game ban deferred under a two-year probationary period. Roma also fined €50,000— Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) 5 juni 2018
Go to comments