The disciplinary committee of UEFA has fined the club with €50k, while banning the Giallorossi fans for Roma's next away game in European competitions.





A further one-game ban has been deferred under a two-year probationary period. Therefore, if new accidents were to occur during this period, then a second ban will also be activated.

