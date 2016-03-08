Roma, Fonseca: 'Kalinic among the best, about Politano...'

Roma coach Fonseca, spoke to Rai Sport after the match against Parma which saw his side comfortably book a spot in the Coppa Italia quarter finals (via calciomercato).



The Giallarossi cruised to a 2 nil victory with Pellegrini grabbing a double. The manager was in high spirits following the vistory as he cared to comment to the media as reported via calciomercato:



"We played to win, with Juve it will be difficult. The team defended well in the second half we scored after the occasions of the first half."



When asked about Kalinic, the coach had fond words for him as well as Cristante:



"I liked Kalinic, as I did Cristiante: Nikola was among the best. I liked Cristante's central defence, we were able to manage the oppositions counterattack very well in my opinion. I don't know if we will use him there again, but it's an option that i am glad i have".



The coach also had choice words for Pellegrini who grabbed a brace to continue his form this season.



"Pellegrini is a professional, for us it he very important. We dedicate this victory to Zaniolo, we miss him."



Roma have been linked with Inter forward Matteo Politano a lot in this market, and latest reports suggest that he is close to making his move to Roma official, pending medical visits for Leonardo Spinazzolo to Inter which would complete the deal.



"Market? I'm not talking about anyone, neither Politano nor Ibanez have arrived. Politano is a good player."

Anthony Privetera