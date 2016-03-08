Roma, Fonseca: 'The referees don't act the same for all teams'

Roma lost their last game, as Sassuolo managed to beat them by four goals to two. Certainly, although Atalanta only got a draw, it was a tough loss for Fonseca's men considering that they need every win they can get in what will be a tough race.

In the game against the Neroverdi, the Giallorossi received a total of eight yellow cards, two of which were handed to Lorenzo Pellegrini. During the press conference, Fonseca was asked about the matter and what he thinks about the referees in the league.

"We didn't lose because the referee made a mistake, but because we didn't play well. I'm not talking about referees, but it's difficult to understand why Roma have so many yellow cards.

"I have seen many games and the refereeing line is not the same for all teams. I don't think we are such a bad team to justify so many yellow cards," he stated.

Certainly, a bold statement from the manager but one that many can probably relate to, especially this season with all the VAR controversy.