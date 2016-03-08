Roma, Fonseca to reintegrate Pastore and Spinazzola following injury crisis
01 October at 19:15Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is planning to reintegrate Javier Pastore and Leonardo Spinazzola back into the squad following their injury crisis in the attacking department, according to Calciomercato.com.
Injuries to Giallorossi players Lorenzo Pellegrini and Henrik Mkhitaryan are serious, leaving Fonseca with limited options in the attacking department. Both Cengiz Ünder and Diego Perotti are still side-lined due to injury as well, leaving few viable options for the Roma coach.
Fonseca’s plan is to first move 20-year-old Nicolo Zaniolo back to the centre of the pitch, playing as a number 10 behind striker Edin Dzeko. Then, the Portuguese coach plans to deploy both Spinazzola and Pastore back into the squad and push right-back Alessandro Florenzi further up the pitch.
Fonseca is planning their changes ahead of the Giallorossi’s upcoming games against Wolfsburg in the Europa League and Cagliari in the championship this week, two important matches for the Roman side.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments