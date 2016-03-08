Roma, Fonseca: 'We will make some changes against Lecce'
28 September at 14:40Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has confirmed that the club will make changes to its starting line-up when they visit Lecce on Sunday.
The giallorossi didn't have the best of outings in mid-week when they lost 2-0 to a strong Atalanta side. So far this season, they have won only two games. They came against Sassuolo and Bologna this past weekend.
Ahead of the trip to Lecce, Fonseca was talking to the press and confirmed that they will make some changes to the side.
He said: "The defeat to Atalanta? I talked to the players as I usually do, we did a joint analysis, to understand that that has not been done well and that we need to improve. I will probably make some changes, evidently, this is a period full of games, with little time to recover, there are players who are more tired than others physically, they have physical wear and tear."
On Nicolo Zaniolo, he said: "We will see tomorrow if he plays or not, I talked to him as with everyone, we had the normal meeting to analyze the race."
On Chris Smalling, he said: "Also in this case we will see tomorrow, it is true that it was the first game, but also Fazio has always played. I will decide tomorrow."
But he confirmed that Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola will play tomorrow.
"They are both available, they are called together. They are in excellent condition."
