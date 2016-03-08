Roma: from Bonaventura to Pedro, the Giallorossi look to sign multiple free agents
01 April at 15:30Roma, as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus and its effect on the transfer market, are targeting multiple players who will be free agents in the summer. A report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today detailed the list of players.
The first player that the Giallorossi is following is Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen. The 32-year-old Belgian centre-back has been with Spurs since 2012 but is looking for a move away from North London this summer and has been rejecting a new contract.
Another player being followed by the Roman club is Borussia Dortmund’s Mario Gotze. The 27-year-old German forward is tired of being on the bench this season and is looking for consistent minutes on the pitch. He has only played 569 minutes in his 19 appearances this season.
AC Milan’s Giacomo Bonaventura has also been identified, the report highlights. The 30-year-old Italian midfielder is also being followed by rivals Lazio and Fiorentina, but Roma are closest to securing his signature at the moment, after making a move early.
Finally, the last player that Roma are looking to sign on a free transfer in the summer is 32-year-old Spanish forward Pedro. The player, who has spent five years in West London with Chelsea, has struggled for consistent playing time under coach Frank Lampard and is no longer considered central to the project.
Apollo Heyes
