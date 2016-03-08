Roma furious as Inter change their mind on Politano-Spinazzola swap: the latest
16 January at 10:20It seemed all done and yet this isn't the case. The swap set up by Inter and Roma, which should have seen Politano and Spinazzola switching teams, is in strong doubt as the Nerazzurri have changed their mind about the operation. Today, the parties could meet to discuss the matter.
Although Politano has been given the go-ahead to join Roma, as the medical tests confirmed the good condition of the former Sassuolo man, the same can't be said for Spinazzola. Today, the full-back will undergo further physical tests to determine his condition.
According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com, the real problem is now represented by the formulas of the swap, which was initially set at a loan with an obligation to buy at €28m for both players. However, given the difficulties, Inter are pushing for a different solution.
The Nerazzurri want to turn the obligation into an option, which has made the Roma directors furious. Spinazzola's physical tests this morning could represent the turning point.
