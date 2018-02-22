Roma have signed Europe's emerging talent in Ante Coric: Monchi
28 May at 16:28AS Roma sporting director Monchi claims the Giallorossi has acquired the services of one of the emerging talents in Europe by signing Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb.
“We are delighted to welcome Ante Coric to the club. I believe that, with his signing, we have secured one of the emerging talents of European football,” said Monchi.
“I hope that, with hard work from the player and the guidance of the coach, that talent can develop even further – and we can enjoy its quality for a long time.”
