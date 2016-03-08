Roma, here is why Pellegrini and Kolarov fought in the tunnel following Cagliari game
09 October at 11:15Former Roma full-back Luca Pellegrini provoked his former teammates in the tunnel after the final whistle of Roma’s match against Cagliari last weekend, according to Rome based newspaper la Repubblica via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 20-year-old Italian defender, who moved from the Giallorossi to Juventus in the summer as part of the Spinazzola deal before joining Cagliari on loan, provoked the Giallorossi player’s in the tunnel as the two teams were leaving the pitch, causing former teammate Aleksandar Kolarov to react and start a scuffle.
Pellegrini, who was considered one of the most promising players in the Giallorossi’s youth setup, was booed as he was substituted off by the Sardinian side, which may have caused the 20-year-old to act out of anger towards his former teammates and friends.
The player has made five appearances so far this season for the Rossoblu, featuring for a total of 414 minutes so far.
Apollo Heyes
