Roma hold talks with AC Milan over Calhanoglu; swap deal in mind
13 December at 11:00In view of January, Roma have a mini-revolution in mind. There are several players are could leave, starting with Nikola Kalinic, as the Giallorossi are looking for a backup to Edin Dzeko. Furthermore, they could also make a move for an AC Milan man.
According to today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), the two sporting directors of Milan and Roma, Massara and Petrachi, have for long been talking about possibly working together on a swap deal in January.
During these contacts, as the report continues, Roma have explicitly requested Hakan Calhanoglu, whose contract with the Rossoneri will expire in the summer of 2021. However, the Turkish midfield would like to stay at Milan, ready to renew his contract.
For the Rossoneri, though he isn't unsellable. Roma are thinking about including one of Perotti, Under, and Diawara in the deal. Then again, such operation remains difficult due to the valuation of the players, especially in such a short time.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments