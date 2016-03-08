In fact, one of these offers economically beats Roma's, and Spanish media suggest that it's once again Barcelona that are behind the operation. Therefore, Roma has also identified a plan B, should they decide not to match Barcelona's offer.

Reports suggest that Rom could make a move for Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic, who according to AS wants to leave the Bernabeu side. The presence of Modric remains an issue for Kovacic, who has issued an ultimatum to Real Madrid's manager, Lopetegui; "I want to play more, or else I'm leaving".

Roma's sporting director, Monchi, has already let the Spanish side know that he could make an offer for Kovacic, in an attempt to beat the competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

After saying yes to Roma, Steven Nzonzi has received other offers, which has put his move to the Giallorossi on hold.