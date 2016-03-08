Roma identify three candidates to replace Zaniolo at AC Milan, Inter and Real Madrid
13 January at 12:40Nicolo Zaniolo's injury is a big blow for Roma. Paulo Fonseca loses one of the strongest players of the squad, which is just one of the things on his list of issues with the squad. Therefore, reinforcement is needed and the Giallorossi have eyed three players, according to Calciomercato.com.
Politano: The winger, who grew up in the Roma academy, is expected to be sold by Inter this month. The Giallorossi had already probed the versatile Italian as the potential replacement of Under. However, there is fierce competition from AC Milan and Napoli.
Mariano Diaz: The Real Madrid man, based on his characteristics, would perhaps be the ideal replacement. However, the problem is the hefty salary: €4.5m per year. Real Madrid are willing to negotiate on a loan with an option to buy.
Calhanoglu: In recent weeks, there were talks of a potential swap with Under for the Turk. However, the obstacle is the evaluation of Roma (€40m) while the Milan player would cost half that. Furthermore, Pioli seems to have restored his confidence.
