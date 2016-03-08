Roma identify Tottenhm target as N'Zonzi replacement
03 August at 09:55Serie A giants AS Roma have identified Tottenham target Tanguy Ndombele as an alternative to Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi.
We have earlier reported that Roma have decided not to pursue a move for N'Zonzi due to disagreement in the board about the player. La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Monchi sees NDombele as an alternative to the Frenchman and the 21-year-old is valued at about 25 million euros.
Tottenham too are looking to make a move for him this summer.
