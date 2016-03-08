Roma in talks to sign €40m AC Milan star
10 August at 12:45Serie A giants Roma could already be in talks to sign AC Milan winger Suso, after the Spaniard's agent was at the Trigoria training ground yesterday.
Roma had missed out on signing Malcom last month despite having agreed a fee with Bordeaux for the Brazilian and the agreement had also been announced by the club. But Barcelona offered a higher sum and signed the winger.
And with Roma now seeing Suso as the perfect alternative for Malcom, Gazzetta dello Sport state that the giallorossi could already be in talks to sign the Spaniard as the player's agent Alessandro Lucci was spotted at Roma's trainin ground yesterday.
While talks were also held for Alessandro Florenzi and his contract extension, Roma decided to hold talks about a possible move for Suso as well.
Will the rossoneri are unwilling to sell, they could be willing to let the player go at a fee of 40 million euros.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
