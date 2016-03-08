



The latest: Roma, who have joined PSG, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham and Barcelona for the impressive young midfielder. Frenkie De Jong has a lot of teams after him, that's for sure.

Along with Donny Van de Beek, the 21-year-old has risen from the academy to play regularly for the first team, and is respected for his ability to shield the defence and find quick passes to set off Ajax’s three attackers on the counter.

Ajax don’t sound very receptive to attempts to lure away their man, however, and have already valued him at €50 million, with no intention of accepting a penny less.

The story is confirmed by Mediaset, who also add that Mundo Deportivo see Barça as being ahead in the chase.

Asked earlier about the possibility of moving to Barcelona, the young Dutchman said to “ask Marc Overmars”, and that

he “couldn’t can't promise anything about staying at Ajax, but right now, yes."