Roma keen to sign Smalling permanently, figures and details of the offer
04 November at 10:50Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are eager to sign defender Chris Smalling permanently from English Premier League outfit Manchester United.
The England international is on a season-long loan at the Rome-based club and is now becoming a permanent member of the playing XI after series of impressive performances in the recent past.
Therefore, Calciomercato.com can confirm that the Giallorossi’s representatives are set to meet United’s counterparts on Monday and offer a fee of €15 million to permanently sign the 29-year-old.
That offer, however, is some way short of the Manchester-based club’s valuation of €20 million of the player.
It is believed that the Roma’s hierarchy are quite optimistic of sealing the deal with that offer as they have extremely good relationship with the player’s camp as well as with the hierarchy of the Red Devils.
If the deal will go through, it will mark the end of Smalling’s nine-year stay at Old Trafford.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Andrea Sereni
Go to comments