Marusic decided to play for Montenegro back in 2015, and the topic still sparks heated discussions to this day, as shown by Kolarov's statement earlier today.

"I played in Lazio, then I went to England and then I went back to Rome, this time to Roma, because I'm a professional. However, a national team doesn't work like this. How can you play for Montenegro when you were not born in Montenegro?

"It's sad if you've made this choice because maybe you didn't think you were a part of Serbia, having little confidence in yourself," Kolarov concluded.

Marusic has since his decision played 22 games for Montenegro.