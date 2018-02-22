Roma lead race to sign Juventus target
30 May at 10:40Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that Roma are currently leading the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante.
The Italian has become one of the most wanted midfielders in the Serie A, thanks to his impressive showings for the Bergamo based side this season.
It has been reported that while Cristante is also a target for Juventus and Inter, Roma are leading the chase for the Italian and contacts have been made in the last few days about the same.
Monchi really likes the player and wants to have him at the Stadio Olimpico this summer. A player could be involved in a deal for Cristante and Atalanta value him at 25 million euros plus five million bonuses.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
